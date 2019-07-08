Starting the week off on a good note!

MONDAY: We're seeing a nice start to the week with temperatures starting out in the 60s in many locations, while some still hanging on to those low 70s. We'll stay dry this afternoon, and with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will top out in the middle 80s in some spots, while the rest of us push into the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the low 70s.

EXTENDED: A chance for a few showers and a rumble of thunder arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening as an upper-level disturbance rides eastward. We'll warm up both Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices pushing if not breaking the triple-digit mark both days. A cold front will slide through Wednesday, providing a second round of showers and storms, but also cooling us down noticeably. Temperatures on Thursday only topping out in the middle 80s, less humidity for a day or two heading into the weekend.