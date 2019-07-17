Stay hydrated this afternoon with heat indices in the triple digits

joe Raedle/Getty Images

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, dangerously hot and humid. A stray storm or two is possible. Highs in the mid-90s with a heat index in the 103-108 degree range.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED: A Weather Alert Day is in effect through Saturday for extreme heat expected across all of Mid-Missouri. Little to no rain is in the forecast and humidity will become unbearable to deal with for more than a few minutes outside. The heat index will range between 103-108+ each day through Saturday, and possibly into Sunday. A cold front is expected to track through the area bringing cooler air and a slight chance of rain either Sunday night or Monday, and that will usher in cooler high pressure from the north for the rest of the following week. Rain chances remain slim over the next 7-10 days.