Staying warm to start the week... Rain, cooler temps to close the week out
TONIGHT: It's warm, it's muggy... it's the same thing we've had for a while now. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s, that persistent south breeze from 6-10mph over night-- we stay dry.
LABOR DAY: We can expect a mostly dry labor day as temperatures will be fairly similar to Sunday, maybe a degree or two warmer. With the humidity, we'll feel those temperatures like they're closer to 95* by the afternoon. Very isolated showers/storms are possible into the afternoon hours, however, most of us look to stay dry, and the bulk of the activity looks to occur east of HWY 63. Keep an eye to the sky, get indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning.
EXTENDED: This week looks to have some fairly decent swings. We'll keep the first half warm & muggy with spotty afternoon storm chances, but things begin to turn around, especially into Thursday. We'll watch the southeastern ridge that's kept us hot all summer begin to break down. That will allow for the northern jet stream to bring us cooler conditions. On top of that, we're tracking the tropics becoming more active as well. Potential Tropical Cyclone #7, currently in the Bahamas, has an 80% chance of developing into Tropical Depression Gordon within the next 48 hours. It looks to track through the Gulf of Mexico and and make landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi. Where it tracks from there is a little uncertain at this point, but there's certainly a possibility it could start slugging moisture to Mid-Missouri bringing us much rainier conditions to close out the work week.