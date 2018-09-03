Staying warm to start the week... Rain, cooler temps to close the week out

TONIGHT: It's warm, it's muggy... it's the same thing we've had for a while now. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s, that persistent south breeze from 6-10mph over night-- we stay dry.

LABOR DAY: We can expect a mostly dry labor day as temperatures will be fairly similar to Sunday, maybe a degree or two warmer. With the humidity, we'll feel those temperatures like they're closer to 95* by the afternoon. Very isolated showers/storms are possible into the afternoon hours, however, most of us look to stay dry, and the bulk of the activity looks to occur east of HWY 63. Keep an eye to the sky, get indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning.