Stellar weather as we close the door on Summer

Monday September 23 Afternoon Weather...

THIS AFTERNOON: Beautiful first-day-of-Fall weather across mid-MO. We're set to warm near 77 in the next few hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s as winds turn out of the south overnight.

EXTENDED: Southerly winds will continue Tuesday helping temperatures warm in to the afternoon. Thankfully dew points will stay backed off for most of the day, helping the high near 80 feel pretty comfortable. Clouds will increase throughout the day as our next storm system approaches from the northwest. A cold front, with lacking moisture will track towards mid-MO. At this point in time, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could introduce a few storms to the area, but the drier air in place may have a say in that. Rain chances remain fairly low but keep the umbrella handy into Wednesday morning.