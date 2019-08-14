Storm chances increase by the end of the week

Rounds of storms late this week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and beautiful with lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Starting off mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the day. Storm chances increase toward late evening into the overnight hours. Highs in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: An active pattern sets up for the end of the week into the weekend with multiple waves of energy moving in our direction. The air will become increasingly unstable, and with a lot of moisture and wind shear, there will be a potential for strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds late Thursday night/Friday morning and again into late Friday night. The I-70 corridor and points north have the best chance of storms, with 1-3" of rain possible in these areas through the end of the weekend. A Weather Alert Day may be issued as the storm timing and location becomes more clear in the next 24 hours.