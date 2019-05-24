Storm chances persist into the weekend

THIS EVENING: We're still tracking the slight chance of seeing strong to severe storms developing. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but a brief tornado threat does exist. Areas northwest in the viewing area will see the best chance at one of these stronger storms. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60s once again.

SATURDAY: Storms will likely be ongoing in the morning with another batch of storms redeveloping toward the afternoon. There is a conditional severe threat, with large hail and gusty winds the culprits again. Afternoon temperatures only top out near 80 with abundant cloud cover.

EXTENDED: Spotty storm chances will attempt to hamper outdoor activities planned this weekend. We'll keep rain around both Sunday and Monday, and as long as this unstable air mass is overhead, we'll have a severe threat so be weather aware. Depending on how much rain we receive this weekend, we could also be dealing with a flooding threat. A little more organized system looks to move through toward the early-to-middle portion of next week, hopefully cleaning the slate and giving us a break.