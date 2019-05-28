Storm chances return tonight with a severe potential

TUESDAY: We'll see a quiet day of weather this morning and afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s with sunshine early, but clouds building toward this afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy again out of the south, keeping this tropical-feeling air mass in place.

TONIGHT: We've been tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms for Tuesday evening, with the possibility for tornadoes on the table. Most of us will only have a shot at some strong wind gusts and some hail with the best chance along and north of I-70. The main time-frame for these thunderstorms looks to be between 6 PM-2 AM Tuesday night. For more details visit the Stormtrack Insider Blog.