Storm chances surround the weekend

SATURDAY: Morning showers and storms have developed and will linger into the lunch hour, and clouds likely hold on for a good part of the day. Temperatures rise into the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: An approaching cold front will trigger a line of strong thunderstorms late tonight that will push in from the north likely after 9-10 PM and move south overnight. These will have the potential of strong winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain.

EXTENDED: Showers and thunderstorms linger Sunday morning especially south in the viewing area. Redevelopment near the cold front looks likely on Sunday afternoon. Severe weather chances will be lower, but we can't rule out isolated gusty winds or small hail. The wet pattern continues into next week with rain chances (heavier amounts south of I-70) through Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through much of next week as several upper level disturbances head our way. Temperatures remain close to normal in the lower 80s for highs.