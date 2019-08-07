Storm chances threaten Mid-Missouri again

WEDNESDAY: A complex of storms is rolling out of Nebraska this morning and looks to move into western portions of Mid-Missouri later this morning. We may see some gusty winds along with lightning move in toward 8-9 AM and should continue off to the south by the early afternoon. While the HWY 65 corridor is dealing with morning rain, the rest of us will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures push back into the upper 80s with heat indices in the low to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows near 70.

EXTENDED: More storms look to arrive Thursday into Friday. Severe weather chances are lower, but more widespread rain is expected across the southern half of the area through Friday night. We could have some lingering storms into Saturday, and temperatures remain in the mid-upper 80s. Rain amounts will be between 1-2" by early Saturday.