Storms lead off with heat cleaning up Tuesday
TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible this morning but look to move out by this afternoon. This will allow the heat to return, especially if the cloud cover leaves us with those storms with highs topping out in the 90s and heat index values in the 100-105 range.
TONIGHT: We only cool off into the middle 70s for overnight lows with clouds increasing throughout the night.
EXTENDED: Another cold front approaches from the north on Wednesday, bringing storm chances and eventually cooler temperatures. The front will set up south of us on Thursday, keeping storm chances focused south of I-70. Toward the end of the week, high pressure settles in, keeping us much cooler with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity. Rain chances will be minimal but could return early next week.