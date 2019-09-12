Storms likely later today
THURSDAY: Hot and humid with highs near 90 and the heat index in the upper 90s. A cold front moves in later this afternoon, triggering thunderstorms. There is the potential that some of these storms move in strong to even severe, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the night before tapering off toward the morning. The severe threat will diminish later and later into the evening. Overnight lows fall to the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Behind this front, we'll be left with some amazing weather Friday. Afternoon highs only reaching the low 80s with that humidity moving south as well. This weekend looks to remain dry, as does the rest of the forecast for the most part. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the middle 80s, on Saturday before continuing that trend on Sunday into the upper 80s, where it looks like we'll stay heading into the workweek. Rain chances look limited at best, but we're going to be tracking a tropical system trying to develop in the Gulf that might have something to say about that.