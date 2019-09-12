Storms likely later today

Storms moving in later today

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with highs near 90 and the heat index in the upper 90s. A cold front moves in later this afternoon, triggering thunderstorms. There is the potential that some of these storms move in strong to even severe, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the night before tapering off toward the morning. The severe threat will diminish later and later into the evening. Overnight lows fall to the mid to upper 60s.