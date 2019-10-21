SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Clear this afternoon, gusty winds take over

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 02:20 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:02 PM CDT

Gusty winds to start out the work week

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds. Temperatures hold in the middle 50s.

TONIGHT: With mostly clear skies overhead, temperatures tumble into the low 40s.

EXTENDED: We stay settled into Tuesday, but will be a few degree cooler in the afternoon with highs only managing the upper 50s. It still looks breezy through Wednesday, but those winds will flip out of a more southwesterly direction and help temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. Our next storm system looks to move in Thursday, and could be packing some cold air along with rain chances. Rain looks to move out by Friday, but highs will struggle to get out of the 50s both Thursday and Friday.

