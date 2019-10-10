Storms moving in this morning
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may be strong toward evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s with breezy conditions.
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the middle 40s with showers sticking around overnight.
EXTENDED: The bigger story with this storm system will be the punch of cold air coming for Friday. Temperatures look to hold steady in the upper 40s to low 50s for much of the day. By Friday night, most places across mid-Missouri fall into the mid-30s by Saturday morning, and areas across northern Missouri may experience their first hard freeze with forecast lows near 32 degrees. The weekend is nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, with the return of sunny skies with our next chance of rain on Monday.