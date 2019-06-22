Storms moving out early, leaving us hot and humid

joe Raedle/Getty Images

SATURDAY: Any leftover rain will be exiting the viewing area this morning, which will leave us humid as temperatures soar into the low 90s this afternoon. Heat indices will be in the triple digits for many of us, so remember to stay hydrated.

TONIGHT: Storms look like they'll break out once again later this evening into the overnight hours, some of which could be strong again. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s.