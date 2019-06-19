Storms possible throughout the day

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms push in this morning and look to redevelop later this afternoon. Some could be strong south of Highway 54 with small hail and isolated strong wind gusts. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers will be on their way out, finally exiting the area after midnight, but we keep mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s.