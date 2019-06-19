Storms possible throughout the day
WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms push in this morning and look to redevelop later this afternoon. Some could be strong south of Highway 54 with small hail and isolated strong wind gusts. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s.
TONIGHT: Showers will be on their way out, finally exiting the area after midnight, but we keep mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s.
EXTENDED: Having moved those storms out with the front, dry skies will take over for Thursday. Another upper wave will bring scattered storms by late on Friday into Friday night. Saturday will be mostly dry with storms focused to our north, but that activity will slide south on Saturday night into Sunday, bringing 1-2" of rain. Highs will soar to near 90 on Friday and Saturday, and factoring in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is in the 100-105 range.