Storms possible today

Storm chances to end the week

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are moving in from the northwest this morning, but we're still expecting these to weaken the further southeast they move. The best chance of picking up some rain this morning will be north of I-70, closer toward HWY 36. These will likely fizzle out later this morning but we could see some storms redevelop later this afternoon south of HWY 50 as this front keeps moving south. Afternoon highs look to reach near 80.

TONIGHT: Anything that does develop this afternoon and evening will be south of the viewing area around midnight as overnight lows fall back into the upper 50s to near 60.