Storms pushing through the area this morning
SUNDAY: Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the morning, especially along and north of I-70. These look to bring heavy rain and some could have some gusty winds with them, but nothing severe is expected. Where we stay out of the rain further south, temperatures look to make it into the upper 80s, while the rest of us only manage the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s.
EXTENDED: A warm front returns Monday, sweeping through the region and bringing much warmer air to start off the workweek. The jet stream stays to our north most of the week, which will keep the rain chances up there and result in some hot days in Mid-Missouri through Thursday. A cold front will move in Thursday night into Friday, bringing an end to some of this late season heat and some better rain chances.