Storms pushing through the area this morning

Storms pushing through this morning

SUNDAY: Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the morning, especially along and north of I-70. These look to bring heavy rain and some could have some gusty winds with them, but nothing severe is expected. Where we stay out of the rain further south, temperatures look to make it into the upper 80s, while the rest of us only manage the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s.