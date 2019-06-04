Storms to increase over the next several days, Flooding issues stick around

Tuesday June 4 Afternoon Weather Video

THIS AFTERNOON: We're tracking two main areas of energy this afternoon, one near Springfield, MO and one in NE Missouri. These will bring the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening for Mid-Missouri. The first wave would arrive between 3-6pm for counties south of I-70 and the second round would arrive after 6pm starting in our northern counties and pushing southward and on out by 10pm. High winds and hail are the main threats.

TONIGHT: Storms move out late this evening and we'll keep mostly cloudy skies-- lows will only drop into the upper 60s.