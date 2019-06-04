Storms to increase over the next several days, Flooding issues stick around
THIS AFTERNOON: We're tracking two main areas of energy this afternoon, one near Springfield, MO and one in NE Missouri. These will bring the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening for Mid-Missouri. The first wave would arrive between 3-6pm for counties south of I-70 and the second round would arrive after 6pm starting in our northern counties and pushing southward and on out by 10pm. High winds and hail are the main threats.
TONIGHT: Storms move out late this evening and we'll keep mostly cloudy skies-- lows will only drop into the upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Several surface and upper-level features will make flooding problems worse this week with rain chances increasing each day. A cold front will drop in from the north on Wednesday, triggering scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Depending on how the atmosphere recovers, we could see another round of strong storms with this front. By late week, an area of low pressure will deepen across the Plains and head in our direction, along with tropical moisture pumping in from the south. Both of these systems will make rainfall amounts shoot up again by the weekend with 3-5" expected across Mid-Missouri over the next 7 days.