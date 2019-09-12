Storms to roll through mid-MO this evening bringing relief
THIS AFTERNOON: Hot and humid- Temperatures around 90. Feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. A cold front will be tracking through the region later this afternoon bringing a chance at storms after 5pm. Severe threat looks low. Expect lightning and brief heavy downpours. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.
TONIGHT: Storms ending by midnight with lows dropping into the mid 60s.
EXTENDED: Beautiful weather follows the passage of the cold front. Low humidity and comfortable temperatures will hold on through Saturday. The hot and humid weather makes a return Sunday and beyond. Long-range data indicates the first fall cool snap could arrive within the next 10-15 days.