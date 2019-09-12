Storms to roll through mid-MO this evening bringing relief

Thursday September 12 Afternoon...

THIS AFTERNOON: Hot and humid- Temperatures around 90. Feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. A cold front will be tracking through the region later this afternoon bringing a chance at storms after 5pm. Severe threat looks low. Expect lightning and brief heavy downpours. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms ending by midnight with lows dropping into the mid 60s.