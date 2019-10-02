Storms tonight to bring an end to summer temperatures

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy skies will continue to hold strong this afternoon slowing anymore significant warming. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s, warmer off to the southeast. Rain should stay out until later this evening.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will gradually build in from the northwest throughout the later evening hours. Starting off in our northwestern counties between 6-8pm, arriving to central mid-MO by 10 or 11pm. Some storms, especially as they first enter the viewing area could be strong/severe with gusty winds, but these storms will start to weaken as they approach HWY 63.