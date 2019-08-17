Stormy start to Sunday possible

A Few Storms Possible Sunday Morning

TONIGHT: A line of storms will move from west to east overnight with mid-Missouri seeing the chance out the door Sunday morning. It will be muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: A couple storms are possible in the morning hours Sunday mainly between 5am and lunch time. Plan on having the umbrella ready although it the morning won't be a total wash out. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the afternoon and it will be humid. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.