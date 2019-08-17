Stormy start to Sunday possible
TONIGHT: A line of storms will move from west to east overnight with mid-Missouri seeing the chance out the door Sunday morning. It will be muggy with lows in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: A couple storms are possible in the morning hours Sunday mainly between 5am and lunch time. Plan on having the umbrella ready although it the morning won't be a total wash out. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the afternoon and it will be humid. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
EXTENDED: More storms are possible Sunday evening, some of which could be strong in our southwestern counties. Warming temperatures will accompany us Monday and Tuesday, along with slight chances for storms each day of the week with warm & moist air in place. Temperatures cool off following a cool front Wednesday.