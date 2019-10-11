Strong front working through the area
FRIDAY: We'll start off the day with a few showers left in Mid-Missouri, but things will move out of the area later this morning before sunshine takes back over. While we'll see sunny skies, temperatures are going to struggle to get out of the 40s and will feel even cooler than that factoring in a pretty steady breeze.
TONIGHT: We're in for the coldest night we've seen since the spring. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s, with our better chance of getting all the way down to the freezing mark in our northern counties. We're likely not going to see widespread frost with pretty dry conditions and winds keeping up.
EXTENDED: We'll hang on to those breezy conditions Saturday, but temperatures will be warmer, getting back into the low 60s by the afternoon. We'll continue that warming trend into Sunday with more sunshine into the low to mid 60s, and back into the mid to upper 60s for much of next week. We are going to be tracking some slight rain chances as another frontal boundary moves in during the Monday-Tuesday time-frame.