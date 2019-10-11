Strong front working through the area

FRIDAY: We'll start off the day with a few showers left in Mid-Missouri, but things will move out of the area later this morning before sunshine takes back over. While we'll see sunny skies, temperatures are going to struggle to get out of the 40s and will feel even cooler than that factoring in a pretty steady breeze.

TONIGHT: We're in for the coldest night we've seen since the spring. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s, with our better chance of getting all the way down to the freezing mark in our northern counties. We're likely not going to see widespread frost with pretty dry conditions and winds keeping up.