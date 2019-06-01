Strong storms possible again this afternoon

SATURDAY: We'll start off the weekend on a warm and quiet note. Temperatures will quickly reach back into the 80s by midday, topping out in the middle 80s this afternoon. That sets the stage for storms to erupt toward the early evening hours along a cold front moving south. Some of these could be strong to severe with the potential for golf ball sized hail and wind gusts between 50-60 mph. Storms could fire as early as 2-3 PM but will be out of the area fairly quickly tonight. For the latest details that will be updated throughout the day, check out the Insider Blog.

TONIGHT: Any storms that had fired will have moved south by 9-10 tonight, leaving us mostly clear behind the front. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to near 60 for a pleasant-feeling night.

EXTENDED: Sunday will be gorgeous with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s, with less humidity behind the front. Get out and enjoy it because things look to return to an active pattern set back up. With more moisture around, we will have multiple rounds of storms possibly throughout the week with an additional 1-2” by the end of the week, which won't provide any relief to those battling flooding problems.



