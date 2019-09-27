Strong storms possible later today

FRIDAY: We'll be quiet aside from a stray shower or rumble of thunder in some of our northeastern counties this morning, as winds pick up later today. Those breezy conditions will move in some warm, humid air back to Mid-Missouri, which will be a ripe environment for thunderstorms later tonight.

TONIGHT: Those storms look to develop after 5 PM as a cold front drops south. Our best chance at seeing severe weather will be early on tonight, until about 10 PM when we will have lost any and all heating from the day. For a complete breakdown of the threats in more detail visit the Stormtrack Insider Blog.