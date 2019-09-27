Strong storms possible later today
FRIDAY: We'll be quiet aside from a stray shower or rumble of thunder in some of our northeastern counties this morning, as winds pick up later today. Those breezy conditions will move in some warm, humid air back to Mid-Missouri, which will be a ripe environment for thunderstorms later tonight.
TONIGHT: Those storms look to develop after 5 PM as a cold front drops south. Our best chance at seeing severe weather will be early on tonight, until about 10 PM when we will have lost any and all heating from the day. For a complete breakdown of the threats in more detail visit the Stormtrack Insider Blog.
EXTENDED: That rain looks to stick around into Saturday morning, and will be more off and on into the day. Rain chances finally start to dwindle toward midday on Sunday, leaving 1-2” of rain behind, with some localized spots picking up 3”. Then the warm weather moves back in, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s for the first half of next week, some 10-12 degrees warmer than where we should be this time of the year. Another strong cold front moves in toward the middle of next week, bringing us back down to normal.