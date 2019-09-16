SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Summer hanging around this week

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 03:06 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:04 PM CDT

MONDAY: That warm weather we got used to last week has returned and looks like it's going to stick around again. Temperatures this afternoon make it to near 90 under partly cloudy skies with heat indices in the middle to some upper 90s.

TONIGHT: It will stay quiet overnight with temperatures falling to near 70.

EXTENDED: Much of the same heading into Tuesday and Wednesday with Summer hanging on until the bitter end. Temperatures will reach near 90 through this work week and while an afternoon spot storm is possible, our rain chances look to hold off until this weekend. We'll be tracking another cold front that will bring better rain chances into Saturday and Sunday.

