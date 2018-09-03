Summer heat sticks around for the first part of the week.

LABOR DAY: It's a warm and humid start to your Labor Day, with temperatures sitting in the lower 70s. Through the day expect the heat and humidity to stick around, reminding us that summer is still here despite the change in months. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, under partly cloudy skies. With winds sustained out of the south up to 11 mph, we'll continue to see the humidity reinforced across the area. This will lead to afternoon heat indices in the upper 90s, so you'll want to make sure you take caution as you participate in Labor Day activities. A few storms are possible across Mid-Missouri during the afternoon hours, thanks to a weakening line of storms to our northwest and afternoon heat. Although, the best chance for any storms will be to our northwest.

TONIGHT: It will be another warm and humid evening across Mid-Missouri, with overnight lows bottoming out in the lower 70s. We'll see winds out of the southeast up to 11 mph under partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED: Tuesday looks to mirror Monday, with afternoon highs near 90 and isolated storms in the forecast, as the upper level ridge near the Atlantic Seaboard maintains control of our weather. Once the ridge begins to breakdown things get interesting, as a fairly wet pattern will likely take hold. The continued southwest flow aloft and a slowly moving cold front will bring a better return to storms by Wednesday evening into Thursday. This will lower temperatures in the upper 80s and slightly lower humidity values. On top of that, we're tracking the tropics becoming more active as well. Potential Tropical Cyclone #7, currently in the Bahamas, has an 80% chance of developing into Tropical Depression Gordon within the next 48 hours. It looks to track through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall anywhere from the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coast. Current consensus brings the influx of moisture into Oklahoma, which will likely get tied up in the aforementioned front. If this were to occur, this will bring us very heavy rain and cooler conditions as we head into the close of the week. A lot of uncertainty lies in the actual track until the storm actually forms a closed low, but it's something to watch as we head into the rest of this week. Make sure to stay tuned to ABC 17 News for the latest on the changing weather pattern.