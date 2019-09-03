Summer moves back in this afternoon
TUESDAY: Things will start off slightly warmer compared to yesterday. This warm start will ultimately lead to a warm afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. All of this heat and humidity could support some strong storms, but it's looking likely that we'll stay dry as a front moves in tonight.
TONIGHT: As that front slides through, winds will shift out of the north, pushing in cooler air, with overnight lows dipping down into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies.
EXTENDED: Much cooler and drier conditions move in for the rest of the work week. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, warming to the middle 80s by Friday with next to no humidity making things feel worse. The first home game for the Tigers looks to see some great weather, but rain chances move in Saturday night into Sunday.