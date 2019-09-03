Summer moves back in this afternoon

Hot weather moving in

TUESDAY: Things will start off slightly warmer compared to yesterday. This warm start will ultimately lead to a warm afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. All of this heat and humidity could support some strong storms, but it's looking likely that we'll stay dry as a front moves in tonight.

TONIGHT: As that front slides through, winds will shift out of the north, pushing in cooler air, with overnight lows dipping down into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies.