Summer returns to mid-Missouri this week
TONIGHT: Mild & Muggy. Lows near 70.
MONDAY: A warm front will arrive throughout the morning hours allowing temperatures to rise quickly through early afternoon. Elevated dew points will make it feel even warmer. Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s will feels-like temperatures between 95-99*.
EXTENDED: The upper-level ridge of high pressure responsible for bringing the warmer air to mid-Missouri will stick around for most of the week. Heat and humidity will last through at least part of Thursday. A cold front Thursday night into Friday will bring back more comfortable temperatures.