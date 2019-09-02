SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Summer stops by for Tuesday, Cooler weather quickly follows

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 02:10 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 06:56 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Mild & Muggy. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Summer still making itself know tomorrow. We'll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points will make it feel like 95-98* throughout the early afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: A strong cold front is set to pass through the region Tuesday night. That will bring with it a chance for a few storms. No severe weather is expected. Much cooler and drier conditions will take over to close out the work week. Expect highs in the upper 70s with low humdity.

  • Much cooler air filters in for Wednesday

