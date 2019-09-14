Summer strikes back... (again) this week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Summer returns with hot and humid conditions growing through the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs will be near 90 with feels like temperatures between 94-97 degrees.

EXTENDED: The heat holds on this week as temperatures don't do a whole lot-- expect afternoon highs near 90 each day through Wednesday with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. A cold front Thursday should bring a little bit of relief. Long-term trends, between September 21-28th continue to show a flip to more fall-like temperatures.