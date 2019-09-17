SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Summer's extended stay continues

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 02:55 AM CDT

TUESDAY: We'll be dealing with this heat for another afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s again. Heat indices will be back in the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling back to near 70 by daybreak.

EXTENDED: High pressure parked to our east will keep a steady stream of warm, humid air moving into Mid-Missouri. Temperatures through Thursday look to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. This looks to break down heading into the weekend, as a cold front will move through, bringing the return of rain chances back to the area. Timing looks to favor the Saturday night-Sunday morning time-frame but still has plenty of time to change.

