Summery weather Friday, Cooler weekend ahead with rain chances

Friday September 6 NOON Weather Video

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s-- lots of Sunshine.

TONIGHT: A weak cold front will track through the area, bringing down the humidity into Saturday morning. It will be another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s out the door to start the weekend.

EXTENDED: Saturday will be a gorgeous day with highs in the low 80s. Clouds increase overnight with our next rain chance arriving early Sunday, especially for areas north of I-70. Rain tapers off mid-late afternoon, leaving us with low 80s across northern Missouri and mid-upper 80s for the rest of us across Mid-Missouri. The summer-like weather continues through next week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.