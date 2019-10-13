Sunny Start to the Work Week

SUNDAY NIGHT: We're expecting another cool night following our beautiful Sunday. Lows will once again hover near 40 degrees with clear skies.

MONDAY: Another sunny, fall-like day is ahead of us with temperatures stretching near the mid-60's.

EXTENDED: Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will stretch into the day Monday, however, Monday night into Tuesday morning we will see the stalled stationary front (over us now) push to the south.This gives us the possibility to see rain showers as well as a few thunderstorms across Mid-Missouri. These chances remain low and the thunderstorms look weak at this point. Once the rain has passed, the remainder of our work week looks to be seasonal once again.