Sunshine and warmth to close out the weekend

Sunday August 4 Morning Weather Video

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies close out the weekend-- it will be a warm afternoon with highs near 90. With dew points in the low 60s, it will not feel very humid.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear with temperatures dipping back down in to the middle 60s.

EXTENDED: Monday looks like another warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Beyond that, a cold front will approach by Tuesday bring a chance at rainfall. The active pattern looks to continue as the main storm track sets up over the Midwest. As of right now, we're trying a couple of rain chances to close out the week.