Sunshine and warmth to close out the weekend

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 04:19 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:37 AM CDT

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies close out the weekend-- it will be a warm afternoon with highs near 90. With dew points in the low 60s, it will not feel very humid.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear with temperatures dipping back down in to the middle 60s.

EXTENDED: Monday looks like another warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Beyond that, a cold front will approach by Tuesday bring a chance at rainfall. The active pattern looks to continue as the main storm track sets up over the Midwest. As of right now, we're trying a couple of rain chances to close out the week.

