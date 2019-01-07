Sunshine and warmth to start of the week

MONDAY: It will be a sunny and breezy afternoon across Mid-Missouri, with another warm day expected. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s across with winds out of the southwest up to 25 mph and gusting as high as 32.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain tonight as temperature drop near 40 degrees. It's a much cooler night, but these lows are still unseasonable warm. The breezy wind stays with us, with winds out of the southwest up to 13 mph and gusting as high as 20. You'll need that jacket for the morning, as wind chills will make it feel more like the low to mid 30s.

EXTENDED: Tomorrow will be another beautiful day as we see sunny skies with highs just slightly cooler, back into the low 50s. Beyond that, we're tracking a secondary surge of much colder air that will race across the northern plains and track eastward through The Great Lakes. As the Canadian air moves back south high temperatures will be back to seasonal, in the upper 30s by Wednesday. Overnight lows fall into the 20s. This week looks mostly dry, but a surface low could bring some moisture into our area as it lifts from the south, giving us another chance at a rain & snow mix by Friday. The track of the low is still uncertain, but if it continues to trend north we can expect a wintry mix as we head into the weekend.

