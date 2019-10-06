Sunshine, beautiful temps to start the week, Strong cold front Thursday

TONIGHT: Clouds decreasing. Chilly. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: After a chilly start, sunshine will help warm things up. Expect high in the upper 60s to near 70 by the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Much of the same can be expected Tuesday, with increasing clouds Wednesday. A strong wave of low pressure will come crashing down out of the northern rockies Thursday bringing with it a powerful cold front, which could also bring strong winds to the area. This will be accompanied by quickly falling temperatures and the coldest air we've seen this season. Lows will likely be in the 30s Friday night into Saturday. Folks who have gardens/plants out doors will want to be thinking about the necessary precautions they'll need to take by the end of the week.