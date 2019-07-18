Sweltering heat wave tightens its grip across mid-Missouri

THURSDAY: Extreme heat continues under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 90s; heat index between 105-110.

TONIGHT: Another muggy night is in store for mid-Missouri. Lows bottom out in the mid and upper 70s. Winds remain steady out of the south & southwest up to 10 mph.

EXTENDED: Heat will stick around into the weekend with another day of dangerous heat Saturday. Make sure to practice heat safety, check on elderly, especially if they don't have air conditioning, bring your pets inside and make sure to stock up on plenty of water. The heat won't last forever, relief is in sight. A cold front arrives late Sunday and into Monday which will bring a return to comfortable temperatures Monday.