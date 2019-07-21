The much anticipated cool down arrives tomorrow!

Sunday July 21 Evening Weather Video

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms are possible along and south of I-70 this evening. Gusty winds are possible near the Lake of the Ozarks. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: IT'S FINALLY HERE! The cool down we have been salivating for finally arrives Monday. We'll start the day off partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s. By the afternoon we'll hang out in the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity! Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather!

EXTENDED: This gorgeous stretch of weather lasts for much of the week. We'll see slowly increasing temperatures but humidities will continue to be easy to take. Daily highs will range from the low to mid 80s through Friday.