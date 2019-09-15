The Second Reign of Summer





TODAY: We will be staying hot and sunny for your Sunday. Humidity starts to build back up and summer is back in full swing. Highs are in the low 90's with heat indices ranging from 95-97 degrees. Good news though, it will be a bit breezy with winds gusting up to 21 mph to help cool you off.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows around 70 degrees. Staying warm as we head into the start of the work week.

EXTENDED: The heat holds on this week as temperatures don't do a whole lot-- expect afternoon highs near 90 each day through Wednesday with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. A cold front Thursday should bring a little bit of relief. Long-term trends, between September 21-28th continue to show a flip to more fall-like temperatures.