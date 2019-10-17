SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

The temperature roller coaster moving uphill

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 03:11 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:09 AM CDT

Nice weather moving back in

THURSDAY: A very nice, Fall day on tap after a cold start with highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will move in overnight, along with continued southerly winds helping prop up temperatures in the middle and upper 40s for lows.

EXTENDED: Which will get us off to a head start on Friday as temperatures make a run toward 70 by the afternoon, with that cloud cover thinning out. It will be breezy into the afternoon ahead of our next chance for rain. That rain chance looks to hold off until the overnight hours and exiting fairly quickly on Saturday, leaving us dry by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. It looks like we'll spend at least a majority of Sunday dry as well with temperatures pushing into the low 70s before showers and thunderstorms move back in the later evening hours. Some of this activity could spill over into Monday for the morning commute before things cool down toward Tuesday with highs near 60.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Beautiful end to the work week, weekend rain chance

    Beautiful end to the work week, weekend rain chance

Recommended Stories

Top Videos