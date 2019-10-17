The temperature roller coaster moving uphill
THURSDAY: A very nice, Fall day on tap after a cold start with highs in the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clouds will move in overnight, along with continued southerly winds helping prop up temperatures in the middle and upper 40s for lows.
EXTENDED: Which will get us off to a head start on Friday as temperatures make a run toward 70 by the afternoon, with that cloud cover thinning out. It will be breezy into the afternoon ahead of our next chance for rain. That rain chance looks to hold off until the overnight hours and exiting fairly quickly on Saturday, leaving us dry by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. It looks like we'll spend at least a majority of Sunday dry as well with temperatures pushing into the low 70s before showers and thunderstorms move back in the later evening hours. Some of this activity could spill over into Monday for the morning commute before things cool down toward Tuesday with highs near 60.