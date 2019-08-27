SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

The weather quiets down through Thursday, next rain Chance by Friday

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 12:54 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:07 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON: Morning clouds will continue to break up over the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slow to warm with a steady north breeze. Expect highs near 80.

TONIGHT: Cool and a little breezy-- temperatures fall into the upper 50s. West winds steady around 8 mph.

EXTENDED: High pressure to our north settles in for most of the work week, keeping tranquil conditions across Mid-Missouri with cooler temperatures settling in. Highs remain below average in the lower 80s all week. Heading toward Friday and the weekend, showers and storms return with the heaviest rain Friday night into Saturday morning as another cold front slides in. Things look to clear up enough this weekend to be able to enjoy the cooler, drier weather behind the front for Labor Day Weekend.

 

