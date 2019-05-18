Thunderstorms move in with all modes of severe weather still possible

SATURDAY: We could see some thunderstorms develop as early as 10-11 AM with another line of strong storms pushing in later this afternoon and evening. Some storms could pose a large hail and damaging wind threat along with more unwelcomed heavy rainfall. Highs will top out in the upper 70s fairly early in the day with winds out of the south up to 25 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will last into tonight, but we'll lose the severe threat not long after sunset. Overnight lows drop down into the low 60s.

EXTENDED: Rain will start to work out of the area Sunday afternoon, leaving us dry for the rest of the day and with cooler temperatures behind the cold front, only topping out in the low to mid 70s. We'll enjoy a break in the activity on Monday, but we're tracking another severe threat into Tuesday. We're still working on timing, but as of this morning, we're leaning toward the afternoon and evening for the best chance of seeing storms. We could be adding up to 3-5” of rainfall between this weekend and this early week's rain chances which would aggravate flooding once again. Rain chances don't move out but look a little less certain toward the end of next week.