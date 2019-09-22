Soggy End to Summer

SUNDAY: Widespread rain is shifting into the area this morning and into the afternoon hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected from this system but precipitation totals are decreasing so it looks like we will stay under an inch of rain for most of us. Into the evening hours, we could see some trailing storms moving right along the cold front boundary and those storms may stronger storms with the main threat being strong winds. There is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH in some counties until 1 AM Monday morning. Never try to drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around, don't drown. Highs are expected to stay in the mid 70's.

SUNDAY NIGHT: After the cold front passes, we should see a good amount of clearing overnight with lows in the mid 50's.

EXTENDED: We can expect to be dry, sunny and mild into the first day of fall on Monday. Cooler weather can be expected Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The active pattern of weather will continue this week with a couple more rain and thunderstorm chances heading towards mid-week. We will warm back up to the mid-80's by next weekend.