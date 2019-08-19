Very hot & humid start to the week, Relief by Wednesday, Thursday
THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures are hot this afternoon, into the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will be between 100-105.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase after midnight with lows only falling into the middle 70s. It's a muggy start Tuesday.
EXTENDED: The Weather Alert Day will continue into Tuesday, but there is some uncertainty being introduced into the forecast, with storms possible into the afternoon. Temperatures barring rain throwing a curveball into the forecast, will top out in the middle 90s with heat indices in the 105-110 range Tuesday. Cooler weather will follow a cold front Wednesday with tempertures falling back to normal for this time of year.