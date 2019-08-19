SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Very hot & humid start to the week, Relief by Wednesday, Thursday

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 11:53 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 02:20 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures are hot this afternoon, into the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will be between 100-105.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase after midnight with lows only falling into the middle 70s. It's a muggy start Tuesday.

EXTENDED: The Weather Alert Day will continue into Tuesday, but there is some uncertainty being introduced into the forecast, with storms possible into the afternoon. Temperatures barring rain throwing a curveball into the forecast, will top out in the middle 90s with heat indices in the 105-110 range Tuesday. Cooler weather will follow a cold front Wednesday with tempertures falling back to normal for this time of year.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Heat subsides, storms return Wednesday afternoon

    Heat subsides, storms return Wednesday afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos