Warm and muggy extended weekend

TODAY: We'll be watching for some spotty storms to develop once again this morning in our northern counties. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with a little more cloud cover than we saw yesterday, only topping out in the middle 80s this afternoon with a bit of a breeze out of the south. Toward the highway 65 corridor, we could see some showers and storms develop this afternoon.With that humid air mass still in place, heat indices will be in the middle to some upper 90s as well.

TONIGHT: Another warm, muggy night on tap in Mid- Missouri tonight. Temperatures will fall to the low 70s heading into Labor Day. We'll be mostly cloudy with that breeze keeping up at 5-10 mph.