Warm and muggy extended weekend
TODAY: We'll be watching for some spotty storms to develop once again this morning in our northern counties. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with a little more cloud cover than we saw yesterday, only topping out in the middle 80s this afternoon with a bit of a breeze out of the south. Toward the highway 65 corridor, we could see some showers and storms develop this afternoon.With that humid air mass still in place, heat indices will be in the middle to some upper 90s as well.
TONIGHT: Another warm, muggy night on tap in Mid- Missouri tonight. Temperatures will fall to the low 70s heading into Labor Day. We'll be mostly cloudy with that breeze keeping up at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will be hanging on in the upper 80s to some low 90s for much of the week ahead. With plentiful moisture, it's possible to see an afternoon storm spring up through midweek, but we'll stay dry for most of us. Toward the latter half of the week, we'll see the jet stream take a dip toward Mid-Missouri, giving us some more sizable chances for rain. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.