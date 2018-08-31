Warm Labor Day Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Storms have formed over northwest Missouri this morning and will be tracking toward the east as we head throughout the early morning hours. Places north of I-70 look to have the best chance of picking up another round of showers and storms as this system weakens heading into Mid-Missouri. These showers and storms will dissipate and move through the area by the afternoon hours and we'll be looking at a mix of sun and clouds as we head into the evening. Highs will warm to near 90 for many of us this afternoon. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph will be reinforcing those muggy conditions for Sportszone Football Friday.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to filter out of the area heading into the overnight hours. We only cool off to the low 70s overnight, as winds continue to be out of the south. Models are continuing to hint at another complex of storms forming near the Missouri/Iowa border in the overnight hours and dropping as far south I-70 but the best chances are from HWY 36 northward.