Warm through Wednesday, Widespread rains takeover into the weekend

THIS AFTERNOON: It's a warm and muggy afternoon across Mid-Missouri, a repeat of this weekend with temperatures back in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity making it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Water and sunscreen will be your best friend today. Some spot afternoon storms are still possible. The best chance of seeing those will be north of I-70 between 2 - 5 pm.ight lows bottoming out in the lower 70s. We'll see winds out of the southeast up to 11 mph under partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED: Tuesday looks to mirror Monday, with afternoon highs near 90 and isolated storms in the forecast, as the upper level ridge near the Atlantic Seaboard maintains control of our weather. Once the ridge begins to breakdown things get interesting, as a fairly wet pattern will likely take hold. The continued southwest flow aloft and a slowly moving cold front will bring a better return to storms by Wednesday evening into Thursday. This will lower temperatures in the upper 80s and slightly lower humidity values. On top of that, we're tracking the tropics becoming more active as well. Potential Tropical Cyclone #7, currently in the Bahamas, has an 80% chance of developing into Tropical Depression Gordon within the next 48 hours. It looks to track through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall anywhere from the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coast. Current consensus brings the influx of moisture into Oklahoma, which will likely get tied up in the aforementioned front. If this were to occur, this will bring us very heavy rain and cooler conditions as we head into the close of the week. A lot of uncertainty lies in the actual track until the storm actually forms a closed low, but it's something to watch as we head into the rest of this week. Make sure to stay tuned to ABC 17 News for the latest on the changing weather pattern.