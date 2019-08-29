Warmer weather on the way
THURSDAY: High pressure is in the process of sliding off to our east this morning, which will turn our winds out of the south today. Those southerly winds will raise temperatures back into the upper 80s by this afternoon.
TONIGHT: A frontal boundary will be moving toward the region overnight, sparking showers and storms to our north that will drop into the viewing area sometime after 10PM.
EXTENDED: That boundary looks to stall out heading into Friday, keeping those rain chances around by the afternoon and evening. The front doesn't move much by Saturday, meaning more rain is possible into the first part of the weekend. Finally, high pressure pushes the front southeast on Sunday, leaving us with a drier last half of the holiday weekend with temperatures in the lower 80s. Things look calm by the time we get back in the swing of things Tuesday and Wednesday.