Warming trend into this week, Rain chances limited

TONIGHT: Skies slowly clear overnight-- temperatures are cold out the door, in the low-to-mid-40s, you'll need the jacket headed to work.

MONDAY: We look to start the morning sunny across Mid-MO, that will lead to warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon. We'll top out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Tuesday night into Wednesday a weak area of low pressure will bring spot showers to the area. Coverage and intensity look very lack-luster. No impacts are expected. Temperatures continue the upward trend through the end of the week. A fairly strong storm system looks to crash on to the west coast by next weekend. That will be the focus for a severe potential across the region next weekend. It's something we'll be monitoring over the next 7 days.