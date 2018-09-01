Warming up heading into Labor Day Weekend

TODAY: We're watching showers and thunderstorms ongoing in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. Any storm that does meander off of this warm front could clip our northern-most counties this morning. Those clouds will filter out of the region this afternoon and we'll be feeling the heat with highs warming into the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices reaching near 100.

TONIGHT: We're looking at a pretty similar setup heading into the overnight hours as we could see some storms redeveloping near the Missouri-Iowa border once again. We could see some of these wander into some of our northwestern-most counties, but most of us will stay dry.