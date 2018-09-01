Warming up heading into Labor Day Weekend
TODAY: We're watching showers and thunderstorms ongoing in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. Any storm that does meander off of this warm front could clip our northern-most counties this morning. Those clouds will filter out of the region this afternoon and we'll be feeling the heat with highs warming into the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices reaching near 100.
TONIGHT: We're looking at a pretty similar setup heading into the overnight hours as we could see some storms redeveloping near the Missouri-Iowa border once again. We could see some of these wander into some of our northwestern-most counties, but most of us will stay dry.
Spotty storm chances stick around on Sunday along with that humidity with highs near 90 in the afternoon. We look to stay warm to close out this extended weekend. Temperatures once again warm to near 90 Monday with a more isolated chance of seeing storms. Throughout much of the next week, we'll be seeing a chance of showers and storms in the forecast thanks to winds in the upper levels keeping above average temperatures and plenty of moisture parked over Mid-Missouri.